BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after two people were stabbed in Boston’s Theater District early Wednesday morning, officials said.

Crews responding to a report of a stabbing on Stuart Street near the Boston Common around 2:30 a.m. found the victims suffering from stab wounds, according to Boston Emergency Medical Services.

The victims, whose names have not been released, were taken to an area hospital. There was no immediate word on their condition.

Officers have roped off Stuart Street between Charles and Tremont streets. Warrenton Street has also been blocked off.

Video from the scene showed investigators focusing on a wig that was lying on the sidewalk.

No additional information was available.

