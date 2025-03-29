WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Watertown police are investigating after two demonstrators were struck by a vehicle while protesting at a Tesla location in Watertown on Saturday, officials said.

The two people were struck by the sideview mirror of a truck while protesting on Pleasant Street. They suffered minor injuries and refused medical treatement.

No additional information was immediately available.

