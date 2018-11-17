Police investigating after 2 people struck by train in Wareham

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after two pedestrians were reportedly struck by a train in Wareham on Saturday night.

Police responding to the area of 72 Minot Ave. about 8:15 p.m. say the incident involved a South Coastal Scenic train.

The two victims’ conditions are unknown.

This investigation is ongoing.

