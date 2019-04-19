Police investigating after 2 people struck, injured by vehicle in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after two people were struck by a motor vehicle in Gloucester on Friday, one of whom suffered life-threatening injuries.
Officers responding to a report of two people struck by a car on Washington Street about 11:20 a.m. found one victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries and another male victim who had to be taken by helicopter to Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston with life-threatening injuries, according to state police.
The incident remains under investigation by members of the state police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction and Crime Scene Services sections.
