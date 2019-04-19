Police investigating after 2 people struck, injured by vehicle in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after two people were struck by a motor vehicle in Gloucester on Friday, one of whom suffered life-threatening injuries.

Officers responding to a report of two people struck by a car on Washington Street about 11:20 a.m. found one victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries and another male victim who had to be taken by helicopter to Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston with life-threatening injuries, according to state police.

The incident remains under investigation by members of the state police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction and Crime Scene Services sections.

Washington street in Gloucester remains closed after 2 people were struck by a landscaping truck late this morning #7news pic.twitter.com/vtAovN0mng — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) April 19, 2019

