LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after two people were shot in Lynn early Thursday morning, police said.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of Cedar Street found two people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Lynn Police Department.

The victims, who police identified as a 21-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man, were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. They are expected to be OK.

Video from the scene showed a white SUV and a nearby home riddled with bullet holes. Evidence markers and bullet casings could also be seen scattered on the ground.

A woman who lives in the neighborhood says she took cover as the shots rang out.

“I didn’t know if it was shots being fired or if it was a car, like an engine sputtering off,” Terri Smith said. “I happened to be on my Xbox, so I took my headphones off and I ducked. That was my instinct.”

There have been no arrests made in connection with the shooting.

No additional information immediately available.

