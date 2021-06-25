PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Peabody have launched an investigation after a woman and a man were wounded in a shooting on Thursday night.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of Veterans Memorial Drive found at least one SUV with a blown out window and proceeded to tape off several other vehicles in a parking lot.

One of the victims, a 23-year-old woman, suffered a gunshot wound to her wrist. She has since been treated and released from the hospital.

A 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg was later found in a bullet-riddled car that was spotted driving away from the scene of the shooting. He was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital for treatment.

Detectives spent hours searching for evidence as concerned residents looked on.

The shooting appeared to be targeted not random, law enforcement sources said.

The alleged shooter is said to have fled the area in a silver Chevrolet Malibu.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Peabody police.

