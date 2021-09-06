WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after two people were seriously injured in a dirt bike crash in Wareham Monday, officials said.

Firefighters responding to reports of a crash at the Wareham Motocross Track at 2:50 p.m. found two people in serious condition after a dirt bike crash, officials said. Both people were taken to the hospital.

No other information was immediately available. Police are investigating the crash.

