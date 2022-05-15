SWANSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Swansea police are investigating a crash that left two people seriously injured Saturday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a crash on Hortonville Road at 2 p.m. found a Toyota RAV4 had collided with a Honda motorcycle, police said. After investigation, officials determined the SUV was travelling north when it made a left turn and collided with the motorcycle traveling south.

The operator of the motorcycle, a 44-year-old Somerset man, and his passenger, a 43-year-old East Providence, Rhode Island, woman, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the SUV, a 33-year-old Bristol, Rhode Island man, was not injured.

No other information was immediately available. The crash is under investigation.

