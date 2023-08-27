WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were rushed to the hospital Sunday after being shot near a Caribbean festival in Worcester, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting near Institute Park found two males suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Worcester police.

They were both taken to a nearby hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.

No additional information was immediately available.

