Police investigating after 2 stabbed near hotel in Boston’s Theater District

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after two people were stabbed near a hotel in Boston’s Theater District early Friday morning.

Officers responding to the area around the W Boston on Stuart Street about 2 a.m. found two people suffering from non-life-threatening stab wounds, Boston police said.

No additional information has been made available.

