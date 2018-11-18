Police investigating after 2-vehicle rollover crash leaves 4 injured

TYNGSBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Tyngsboro police are asking for the public’s help after a rollover crash on Pawtucket Boulevard on Saturday afternoon.

A woman and two young children were injured when their vehicle rolled onto its side.

An 18-year-old in the second car was also injured and taken to the hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 978-649-7504.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)