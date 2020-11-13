MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police launched an investigation after two vehicles were hit by gunfire in Manchester, New Hampshire on Thursday night.

Officers responding to multiple calls regarding gunshots in the area of 196 River Road around 9:40 p.m. found multiple shell casings and two damaged vehicles, according to Manchester police.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

There were no reported injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Manchester Police Department (603)-668-8711.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)