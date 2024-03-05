WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after two women were shot in Worcester on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 1 Lisbon St. around 3 p.m. found two female victims suffering from undisclosed injuries, police said.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)