COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating what led up to the death of a child in Cohasset after police said a 2-year-old boy died from injuries suffered near a local auto body shop.

State and local police, as well as members of the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office could be seen on South Main Street as of around 3:30 p.m., with a number of police cruisers spotted and caution tape in place.

According to Cohasset Chief of Police William Quigley, it was around 12:40 p.m. when a man rushed from Hajj Auto Service to the nearby police station while carrying his injured grandson, seeking help.

Quigley said the child was soon taken to South Shore Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“At this point, there doesn’t appear to be anything nefarious,” Cohasset Chief of Police William Quigley told reporters, describing the situation as a tragedy while asking locals to keep the family in their thoughts.

“This is a family that’s been in town, has had this garage in town for many years, and at this point, I’d ask the residents in town to get behind these folks – it’s clearly a difficult time for them and they should be in everybody’s prayers,” he added.

Officials indicated the cause of the boy’s injuries appeared to be an accident, and that the grandfather, a co-owner of the shop, had been working with a piece of construction equipment in a back lot when the child was injured.

Authorities were later seen taking photos of the area around a Bobcat piece of equipment Thursday afternoon.

Police said the child who died was set to turn three in September.

In addition to the young child, police said an ambulance was called for one other person who was having chest pains after witnessing what happened to the child.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

—

WATCH: Authorities provide update on death investigation of a 2-year-old child in Cohasset

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)