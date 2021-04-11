Police investigating after 21-year-old woman dies in rollover crash in Northboro

NORTHBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Police launched an investigation after a 21-year-old woman died in a rollover crash in Northboro Sunday night.

Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of 14 Belmont St. around 7:30 p.m. found a car had left the roadway and rolled over before coming to a rest on top of another vehicle that was displayed for sale at the Northboro Lexus dealership, according to Northboro police.

The driver, a 21-year-old Worcester woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her name has not been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

