Police investigating after 24 cars broken into in Quincy

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Quincy are investigating after vandals broke into 24 cars in the span of two days by shattering windows.

Six break-ins happened overnight Friday on Hancock Street near the Adams Inn Hotel, officials said.

On Saturday evening, 18 break-ins were reported, 11 of which took place in the lower level parking garage of the Mellen Bray House on Weston Avenue around 6 p.m., according to police.

An additional seven breaks occurred at Quincy Commons on Canton Street near French Street. One motorist called police after discovering damage to his vehicle around 7:30 p.m.

In each break, officials said windows were smashed to gain entry.

“Please make sure to lock your doors and remove all valuables from your vehicle,” Quincy police said in a press release. “We understand no one wants to have their window smashed, but it is far less common for a thief to smash windows to gain access. Typically they try the handle and move on when it is locked.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Quincy police at 617-479-1212.

