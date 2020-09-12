Police investigating after 24-year-old fatally stabbed in Quincy

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a fatal stabbing that took place on Friday night in Quincy, officials said.

The victim was found in a parking lot near the intersection of Hancock and Woodbine streets at 10:45 p.m., according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

The victim, identified as Cameron Nohmy, 24, of Quincy, was rushed to Boston Medical Center but did not survive, officials said.

District Attorney Michael Morrissey is urging anyone with information to come forward and contact Quincy Police at 617-745-5721 or Massachusetts State Police at 617-593-8840 immediately.

Detectives from QPD and MSP worked through the night collecting potential evidence & processing the scene. We know there were witnesses to this brief altercation. We need anyone with info to immediately contact the QPD at 617-745-5721 or MSP at 617-593-8840- DA Morrissey pic.twitter.com/ywCg1pB1Wr — Quincy, MA Police Dept (@quincymapolice) September 12, 2020

