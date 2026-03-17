BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police and Brockton police are investigating after a 28-year-old man was found dead in a parking lot in the city on Sunday, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz announced Tuesday.

At approximately 3:55 a.m., Brockton police on patrol found a man on the ground in the parking lot behind Cardoso Café in the area of Lincoln Street and West Railroad Avenue. He has since been identified as Lianes Brandao.

Using witness and surveillance video of the parking lot, investigators determined that Brandao and several other individuals were involved in a physical fight. Police said the group left the scene, and some time after, Brandao was run over by a vehicle. The vehicle then left the scene.

Brandao was taken to Brockton Hospital, then flown to Boston Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police said they identified the driver of the car, and he was taken into the Brockton police department for questioning.

The situation is under investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Plymouth County State Police Detective Unit at 508-894-2584.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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