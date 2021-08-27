NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police launched an investigation after a 29-year-old Norwood man was killed in a rollover crash on Route 128 in Needham late Friday morning.

Officers responding to a reported two-vehicle crash in the area of Great Plain Avenue found a 2001 Toyota 4Runner flipped onto its roof with its back tire axle resting nearby.

A preliminary investigation determined the Toyota came into contact with a Ford Transit van and rolled over, ejecting the driver of the Toyota.

The operator of the Toyota was taken to Beth Israel, where he was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

