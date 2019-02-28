Police investigating after 3 pedestrians hit outside Stop & Shop in Dartmouth

DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A 43-year-old woman and two teenagers were injured Thursday night when they were struck by a driver in the parking lot of a grocery store in Dartmouth, police said.

Officers responding to a report of pedestrians struck outside the Stop & Shop on Faunce Corner Road around 6:15 p.m. found a woman and two teenagers, ages 15 and 13 injured in the parking lot, according to Dartmouth police.

The woman, whose name was not released, and the 13-year-old were transported to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford, while the 15-year-old female was transported to Hasbro Hospital in Providence for treatment.

Their condition is unknown at this time.

A preliminary investigation determined that the women were walking through the parking lot when Scott Correia, 53, of Dartmouth allegedly struck them.

He was placed under arrest on an outstanding warrant, as well as for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, police say.

The crash remains under investigation.

