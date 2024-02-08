CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway in Chelsea after three pedestrians were struck by a vehicle on Thursday morning, police said.

Officers responded to the crash at the intersection of Fourth Street and Everett Avenue.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox