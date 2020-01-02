Police investigating after 3 pedestrians struck, injured in Seekonk

SEEKONK, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway in Seekonk after three pedestrians were struck and injured by a vehicle on Thursday.

Emergency crews responded to a reported pedestrian crash in the area of 150 Highland Ave., according to a Seekonk fire official.

One of the injured pedestrians was reportedly pinned under the vehicle.

No additional information was immediately released.

