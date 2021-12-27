BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after three people were shot in Roxbury Monday afternoon, officials said.

Officers responded to Schuyler Street Monday afternoon for reports of a shooting and found three people had been shot, according to police. A man was pronounced dead at the scene and two women were taken to the hospital, police said.

Officials said the shooting was an isolated incident and is being investigated as a domestic shooting.

“To have this happen is really sad and unfortunate and disconcerting,” said former Boston City Councilor Tito Jackson, who lives just steps from the site of the shooting. “No one in the city, no street in the city, should have to deal with this.”

No other information was immediately available. Police are investigating.

