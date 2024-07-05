BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after three people were shot in Jamaica Plain on the Fourth of July, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Centre Street near the Jackson Square MBTA Station found three people suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

