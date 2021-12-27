BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after three people were shot in Roxbury Monday afternoon, officials said.

Officers responded to Schuyler Street Monday afternoon for reports of a shooting and found three people had been shot, according to police. A man was pronounced dead at the scene and two women were taken to the hospital, police said.

Officials said the shooting was an isolated incident and is being investigated as a domestic shooting.

No other information was immediately available. Police are investigating.

