Police investigating after 3 stabbed after altercation at Southie gas station

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating an early morning triple stabbing in South Boston, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported disturbance on Old Colony Avenue around 1:30 a.m. were told a fight at the Speedway Gas Station had spilled onto the street, according to police. A witness told 7News they saw a person holding a knife chasing another person involved in the fight, and that person was stabbed multiple times.

Video footage shows the stabbed man trying to get away before he is tackled again, and police said two other people were stabbed as well. The three stabbing victims were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating and no arrests have been made. No additional information was immediately available.

