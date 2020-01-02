Police investigating after 3 women struck, seriously injured in Seekonk parking lot

SEEKONK, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway in Seekonk after three women were struck and injured by a vehicle in a parking lot on Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews responding to a reported pedestrian crash in the area of 150 Highland Ave. near an Ocean State Job Lot parking lot around 1:30 p.m. found all three women pinned under the vehicle, according to the Seekonk Police Department.

One of the victims was totally pinned under the vehicle, while the other two victims were partially pinned under the front of the car.

Witnesses say the women knew each other and were talking on the curb when an elderly man backed out of a parking space, hit a parked car, jumped the curb, and took them out.

“You could see half of their bodies out,” said Jodi Beckman, who witnessed the crash. “One lady was under the wheel well, the other right in the front, and the other one they helped up.”

All three victims were taken to an area hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after crews inflated the vehicle’s airbags and lifted it off of them.

“One woman kept on saying, ‘Take the car off me, please have someone take the car off me,'” said Lisa Williams, who rushed over to help. “She was just crying and I was trying to comfort her.”

A preliminary investigation indicates an elderly man struck a curb and a parked car before pinning the three women.

No charges have been filed against the driver, who is said to be cooperating with the police.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)