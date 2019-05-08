Police investigating after 3-year-old in stroller, grandmother struck by vehicle in Worcester

WORCESTER (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a grandmother and a 3-year-old child in a stroller were struck by a vehicle near Foley Stadium in Worcester on Wednesday.

Emergency crews responded to the crash on Chandler Street about 10:30 a.m.

Both the grandmother and the child were taken to a nearby hospital, where they were listed in stable condition.

A red sedan was stopped at the crosswalk when a silver sedan slammed into it, veered off the road, and hit the victims as they were about to cross the street, according to police.

Video from the Sky7 HD showed a toppled pedestrian crossing sign in the street, clothing on the ground, and a mangled stroller on the sidewalk.

The road has been shut down in both directions as investigators work to gather evidence at the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

Police now saying 3 year old was in this stroller and about to cross in crosswalk when they were hit by a car #7News pic.twitter.com/GgmomofVka — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) May 8, 2019

There is also what appears to be a bent baby stroller on this sidewalk #7news pic.twitter.com/3l87HKaSvI — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) May 8, 2019

BREAKING: a 3-year-old child and grandmother were struck by a car in #Worcester. Both were taken to the hospital in stable condition. Heading there now and will update … #7news — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) May 8, 2019

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)