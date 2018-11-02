Police investigating after 3-year-old struck, injured by car in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 3-year-old was rushed to the hospital Friday morning after being struck by a car in Roxbury, police said.

The child was struck in the area of Shawmut Avenue and Ball Street, according to Boston police.

The child did not appear to be seriously hurt, police said.

No additional information was immediately available.

