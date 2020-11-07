Police investigating after 4 are shot, 1 with life-threatening-injuries, in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating two separate shootings overnight in Boston, one that left a victim with life-threatening injuries on Friday, police said.

Officers responding to a call for a shooting on Creighton Street in Jamaica Plain around 11 p.m. found three people shot who were rushed to the hospital, police said.

Two of the victims are expected to survive while the other suffered life-threatening injuries.

Officers were later called to the scene of Rutheven Street in Roxbury just before 1 a.m. for a person shot, police said. The victim of the shooting is expected to survive.

