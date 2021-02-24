Police investigating after 4 cars go up in flames inside Somerville parking garage

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police launched an investigation after four cars went up in flames inside a parking garage at Assembly Row in Somerville early Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a reported fire at a parking garage on Foley Street around 2:30 a.m. found four vehicles had caught on fire on the fourth floor and that the flames had spread into a void space between the parking garage and the rubber membrane of an apartment building, according to police.

Firefighters contained the fire to the parking garage and the rubber membrane, preventing it from spreading to the occupied residential section, police said.

There were no reported injuries.

The garage sustained extensive smoke damage and structural damage to the cement.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

