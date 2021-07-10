BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after four men were shot in Dorchester Saturday evening, officials said.

Officers on patrol responded to shots fired on Cameron Street and found four men injured by gunfire, police said. The men were taken to the hospital and are expected to recover.

No other information was immediately available. Police are investigating the shooting.

