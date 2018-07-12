Police investigating after 4 MIT frat houses burglarized in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after four MIT fraternity houses were recently burglarized along Beacon Street and Commonwealth Avenue in Boston.

Since last weekend, Phi Sigma Kappa, Phi Kappa Theta, Delta Tau Delta and Nu Delta have been broken into, according to police.

“Usually it happens at night when everyone is asleep and don’t find out about it until the next day,” one MIT student told 7News.

Although no arrests have been made in connection with the burglaries, police are hoping that surveillance video of the crime scenes will aid their search.

A Play Station was stolen from Nu Delta house and bicycles were taken from the Delta Tau Delta house, which is located just blocks away, police said.

“A guy was casing the place, we saw him on camera,” said Sunny Raithatha, a student of the New England College of Optometry. “He comes over, snips the lock quietly in the middle of the day, 2:30, walks away with the bike, locks on the floor.”

Anyone with information on the break-ins and thefts is asked to contact police.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)