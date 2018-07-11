Police investigating after 4 MIT fraternity houses burglarized in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after four MIT fraternity houses were recently burglarized along Beacon Street and Commonwealth Avenue in Boston.

Since last weekend, MIT students have been on the lookout following the rash of frat house break-ins.

“Usually it happens at night when everyone is asleep and don’t find out about it until the next day,” one MIT student told 7News.

Although no arrests have been made in connection with the burglaries, police are hoping that surveillance video of the crime scenes will aid their search.

A PlayStation was reportedly stolen from Nu Delta house and bicycles were taken from the Delta Tau Delta house, located just blocks away.

“A guy was casing the place, we saw him on camera,” said Sunny Raithatha a student of the New England College of Optometry. “He comes over, snips the lock quietly in the middle of the day, 2:30, walks away with the bike, locks on the floor. Night falls its abandoned two blocks (away) on Fairfield.”

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to call police.

