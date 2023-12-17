BOSTON (WHDH) - One person is in custody in connection with an incident at the Double Tree Hilton Hotel in Dorchester on Sunday that left four people hospitalized with stab wounds.

Officers responding to the hotel found four people injured and had them transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

One person was taken into custody.

No additional information was immediately available.

