Police investigating after 4 shot in 2 separate shootings overnight in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after four people were shot in two separate shootings overnight in Boston, one of whom suffered life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officers responding to a call for a shooting on Creighton Street in Jamaica Plain around 11 p.m. found three shooting victims, who were rushed to the hospital, police said.

Two of the victims are expected to survive while the other suffered life-threatening injuries.

Officers were later called to the scene of Rutheven Street in Roxbury just before 1 a.m. for a person shot, police said. The victim of the shooting is expected to survive.

