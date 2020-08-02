Police investigating after 4-year-old drowns in Danvers river

DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a four-year-old girl drowned in a Danvers river Sunday, officials said.

Witnesses said police searched the Crane River for several minutes before finding the girl. An officer performed CPR at the scene and the girl was taken to Beverly Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Abigail Tucker, who lives in an apartment complex at the water’s edge, said it was a sad and frightening scene.

“It’s terrifying,” Tucker said. “I’ve lived here for three years and never seen anything like that.”

