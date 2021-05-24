WINDHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - Police launched an investigation after several suspects were caught on camera stealing $33,000 worth of dirt bikes from a store in Windham, New Hampshire early Saturday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a glass door that appeared smashed at Naults Powersports on Range Road around 7 a.m. found a damaged door on the south side of the building that led to the showroom of the business, according to Windham police.

Officers searched inside the building and called a representative to the scene who determined that five Kawasaki dirt bikes had been stolen, police said.

Surveillance video showed an older model Honda CRV pull up adjacent to the side of the building just after 1:30 a.m. before multiple people exited the car, police added.

The door was allegedly forced opened using large rocks to smash the glass.

Several dirt bikes equipped with an electric start were wheeled out the same door and driven out of sight of the surveillance system, police said.

The dirt bikes range in price from $2,300 to $9,500, for a total loss of about $33,000.

At least seven suspects were involved, with some appearing to wear gloves and masks, according to police.

Investigators are continuing to review surveillance video from surrounding businesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windham police.

