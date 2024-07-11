BOSTON (WHDH) - Five people were shot in Dorchester Wednesday night, according to the Boston Police Department.

At least two dozen uniformed police officers were on Greenwood Street as of 11 p.m. The five people who were shot have non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police received the first reports of the shooting around 10 p.m.

Officers were seen placing evidence markers in the middle of the residential road. Neighbors peered out of their windows to see what was happening.

No other information was immediately available as of 11 p.m.

