Police investigating after 5 people shot outside Brockton party

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after five men were shot, one who suffered serious injuries, when gunshots were fired outside of a party in Brockton late Saturday night, officials said.

Officers responding to shots fired on Laureston Street just after 10:30 p.m. found four Boston men and one Everett man injured, officials said. One of those men was seriously wounded.

Three were taken to the hospital by ambulance and two of the men made it on their own, according to police.

Those who self transported to the hospital sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Five shell casings were gathered at the scene.

The incident is being investigated by local police and Plymouth District Attorney’s Office detectives, police said.

No additional information was immediately released.

