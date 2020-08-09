Police investigating after 5 people shot outside large party in Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after five people were shot and one person was stabbed at an outside party that neighbors said was attended by more than 100 people in Brockton late Saturday night, officials said.

Brockton fire officials encountered a female victim who entered their station on Main Street at 9:50 p.m. requesting medical assistance for stab wounds, authorities said.

She was treated and then refused further medical treatment before leaving the station, according to officials.

Officers then received a call from the same victim for further medical assistance and she was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital for her injuries, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office.

Officers were then called to the area of Laureston Street around 10:35 p.m. for shots fired and found a large crowd congregating in a yard, officials said.

Police learned five people had been shot and were taken to area hospitals for their injuries, the DA said.

A preliminary investigation determined that the yard was rented and a large party occurred outside of the residence, officials said. At that party, one female victim was stabbed and five males were injured at the scene.

Three of those men were taken to the hospital by ambulance and two others made it on their own, according to police.

Those who self transported to the hospital sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Five shell casings were gathered at the scene.

Neighbor Debbie Andrade said the party had more than 100 people.

“This was horrible. I don’t understand why they were allowing a party like that anyways,” Andrade said. “The police came earlier and asked them to break up the party and everybody kind of left and came back again.”

The party is being investigated by local police and Plymouth District Attorney’s Office detectives, police said.

