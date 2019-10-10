Police investigating after 5 students shot with BB guns at Lowell playground

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Two children were rushed to the hospital and three others were hit when they were randomly shot with BB guns while taking part in an after-school program at a playground in Lowell on Wednesday, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of students shot by a BB gun at the Greenhalgh School playground around 1:30 p.m. were told that prior to the shootings, three Asian men had been seen circling the school on bicycles and two of them had BB guns, according to Lowell police.

An investigation determined the two shooters entered the playground and indiscriminately shot at the students before fleeing.

Seven-year-old Jordan Alicia sustained bumps and bruises as he ran from the shooters who hit five of his classmates.

“They came into the park and they shot like five kids,” he recalled. “One got shot in the head, nose, belly, back and arm.”

Alicia’s mother, Lissette Rosada, expressed that the incident was alarming.

“It’s just a phone call you don’t expect. Like I wasn’t expecting them to say there were kids shooting at your kids,” she said.

Two of the students were taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

The incident is being investigated by detectives assigned to the Lowell Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division.

Anyone with information is urged to call Lowell police at 978-937-3200.

