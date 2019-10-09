Police investigating after 5 students shot with BB guns at Lowell playground

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Two children were rushed to the hospital and three others were hit when they were randomly shot with BB guns while taking part in an after-school program at a playground in Lowell on Wednesday, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of students shot by a BB gun at the Greenhalgh School playground around 1:30 p.m. were told that prior to the shootings, three Asian males had been seen circling the school on bicycles — two of whom been seen with BB guns, according to Lowell police.

An investigation determined the two shooters entered the playground and indiscriminately shot at the students.

Two of the students were taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital to be treated for injuries they sustained.

The incident is being investigated by detectives assigned to the Lowell Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division.

Anyone with information is urged to call Lowell police at 978-937-3200.

