Police investigating after 6 people shot overnight in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a spasm of street violence overnight that left six people shot.

The three men and three women suffering what were considered non-life-threatening injuries in shootings on Maple Street, Georgia Street, and Blue Hill Avenue, according to police.

“These victims, three females, three males, age ranging from the mid-20s to mid-30s were all transported to local area hospitals,” Boston Police Commissioner William G. Gross said.

Gross says they received a call around 11 p.m. for shots fired on Maple Street and upon arrival found those six victims outside suffering from gunshot wounds.

“The victims were in a vehicle at the time,” Gross said. “They were just attending a gathering, they weren’t doing anything wrong.”

Gross and Suffolk County District Attorney Rachel Rollins say the violence is unacceptable.

“You know, it’s the Fourth of July, going into the weekend, you gather with your friends and family as you should have the right to do,” Gross said.

Rollins, who spoke at the scene, vowed to get to the bottom of the violence.

This shooting comes one day after shots rang out in a Dorchester park on the Fourth of July injuring a 35-year-old man and an 8-year-old girl.

“An 8-year-old girl celebrated the Fourth of July by being shot herself. I want you to hear me say that whoever has engaged in this behavior will be held accountable,” Rollins said. “My office is going to be focusing on serious violent crimes.”

The incidents remain under investigation.

“This is a nice neighborhood and as I always say, this isn’t indicative of the entire neighborhood, it’s just one or two percent driving the numbers,” Gross said. “We need to send them a message that this is unacceptable.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston police.

