Police investigating after 6 people shot overnight in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a shooting in Roxbury overnight that left six people shot.

The three men and three women suffered what were considered non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting on Maple Street, according to Boston Police Commissioner William G. Gross.

“These victims, three females, three males, age ranging from the mid-20s to mid-30s were all transported to local area hospitals,” Gross said at the scene.

Gross said officers responding to an 11 p.m. shots fired report found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

“The victims were in a vehicle at the time,” Gross said. “They were just attending a gathering, they weren’t doing anything wrong.”

Gross and Suffolk County District Attorney Rachel Rollins both said the recent spike violence is unacceptable.

Rollins, who spoke at the scene, vowed to get to the bottom of the shooting, which comes one day after shots rang out in a Dorchester park on the Fourth of July, leaving a 35-year-old man and an 8-year-old girl injured.

“An 8-year-old girl celebrated the Fourth of July by being shot herself,” she said. “I want you to hear me say that whoever has engaged in this behavior will be held accountable. My office is going to be focusing on serious violent crimes.”

The incidents remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston police.

