CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 74-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital Tuesday after being struck and seriously inured by a vehicle in Chelmsford, police said.

Officers responding to a reported pedestrian collision at the intersection of Main and School streets around 6:15 p.m. determined a Ford Edge driven by an 18-year-old man had struck the woman, leaving her with significant head trauma, according to Chelmsford Police Chief Colin Spence.

A medical helicopter was requested to the scene, but then canceled because of weather conditions.

The victim was transported by ambulance to Lowell General Hospital’s main campus. Her condition is unknown.

The operator of the Ford Edge remained at the scene and has cooperated with investigators.

The crash is under investigation by the Chelmsford Accident Reconstruction team.

