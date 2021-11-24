LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after an elderly man was fatally struck by a car in Lynn on Tuesday.

Troopers responding to a reported crash on the Lynnway at Newhall Street around 6:45 p.m. learned that a 2007 Jeep Commander had been traveling southbound when it struck a pedestrian who was in the crosswalk, according to state police.

The victim, a 76-year-old Lynn man, was transported to Salem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

The driver of the Jeep, identified as a 32-year-old Lynn man, stayed at the scene, state police said.

No charges have been filed at this time but an investigation remains ongoing.

