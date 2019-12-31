Police investigating after 81-year-old woman struck, seriously injured by car in Arlington

ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An 81-year-old woman suffered serious injuries when she was hit by a car in Arlington on Tuesday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a pedestrian struck in the area of Chestnut Street at Chestnut Terrace just before 7 a.m. learned that a 2017 Ford Explorer driven by a 48-year-old Saugus man had struck the elderly Arlington woman, according to Arlington police.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

The driver remains at the scene and police say he is cooperating with the investigation, which is being led by the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section.

