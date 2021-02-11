NORWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police launched an investigation following a single-car crash involving an 83-year-old driver in Norwell Thursday morning.

Officers responding to a a reported crash learned that the woman had tried to park her car when she struck Walgreens Pharmacy on Washington Street, along with a support column and an unoccupied vehicle, according to Norwell police.

There were no reported injuries.

Glad to report no injuries at single vehicle crash in parking lot at Walgreens Pharmacy this morning. An 83 year old female driver was attempting to park and struck the building and support column before colliding with an unoccupied parked vehicle. pic.twitter.com/2Olo0isIEq — Norwell Police (@norwellpd) February 11, 2021

