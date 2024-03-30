WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - An 88-year-old man was fatally struck by a vehicle driven by someone he had just got coffee with in Worcester on Friday, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported pedestrian crash at the intersection of Park Avenue and Parker Street determined a 69-year-old man had struck the man while he waited outside of his vehicle, according to police.

The man was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

No additional information was immediately available.

